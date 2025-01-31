WCI Markets: “Skittish” CCAs briefly sniff sub-$30

Published 02:28 on January 31, 2025 / Last updated at 02:28 on January 31, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Benchmark California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) traded below $30 for the first time in nearly two years as rulemaking uncertainty continued to weigh on the market, while earlier-dated Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) lost more ground this week.