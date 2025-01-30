Americas > Microsoft, US carbon project developer sign offtake deal for 7 mln ARR credits

Published 18:19 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:19 on January 30, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A New York City-based carbon project developer has signed an offtake agreement to deliver 7 million afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) credits to the tech giant over 25 years, according to a Thursday press release.
