Shell digs deep for share value as oil and gas profits fall, with renewables sidelined

Published 14:47 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:47 on January 30, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

Shell’s investment in green energy flatlined last year, despite strong voluntary carbon market activity, as its leadership spearheaded a refocus on fossil fuels, but the pivot failed to stop profits dropping amid falling oil prices, annual results confirmed Thursday.
