EMEA > Seaweed farms store carbon at rates matching coastal forests -report

Seaweed farms store carbon at rates matching coastal forests -report

Published 15:35 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:35 on January 30, 2025  / /  EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Seaweed farms store carbon in seabed sediments at rates comparable to mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrasses, according to a new global study.
Seaweed farms store carbon in seabed sediments at rates comparable to mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrasses, according to a new global study.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.