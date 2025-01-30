Americas > BRIEFING: Pre-arranged finance for disaster response is key to climate resilience, say experts

BRIEFING: Pre-arranged finance for disaster response is key to climate resilience, say experts

Published 14:28 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:28 on January 30, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US

Anticipating climate crises before they happen and pre-arranging finance for disaster response will lessen the economic impact and improve the ability to respond to the effects of climate change in a fair and equitable manner, experts have said.
