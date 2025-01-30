Norway to launch next phase of forest satellite data programme
Published 12:06 on January 30, 2025 / Last updated at 12:06 on January 30, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Norway’s rainforest protection initiative is preparing to launch a new phase of its satellite data programme later this year to strengthen monitoring of deforestation, forest degradation, and biodiversity in tropical forests, the government announced this week.
Norway’s rainforest protection initiative is preparing to launch a new phase of its satellite data programme later this year to strengthen monitoring of deforestation, forest degradation, and biodiversity in tropical forests, the government announced this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.