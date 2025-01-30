Japanese steelmaker to supply ‘green steel’ pipes to Singapore
Published 10:04 on January 30, 2025 / Last updated at 10:04 on January 30, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC
Japan’s Nippon Steel said Thursday it will supply a form of lower carbon steel to Singapore’s Hupsteel, one of the largest wholesalers in the city-state, although Japanese environmental groups take issue with this particular type of carbon accounting.
