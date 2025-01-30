EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:30 on January 30, 2025

European carbon allowance prices surged for a third day, reaching a new 15-month high as EUAs tracked gains in TTF natural gas and German power, while UKAs climbed to a six-month high as buying activity gathered pace.
