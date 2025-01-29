Americas > US judge temporarily halts federal funding freeze

US judge temporarily halts federal funding freeze

Published 01:13 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:13 on January 29, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A federal district judge issued an order Tuesday temporarily blocking US President Donald Trump's executive order (EO) pausing all federal funding on the same day that the measure was scheduled to go into effect.
A federal district judge issued an order Tuesday temporarily blocking US President Donald Trump's executive order (EO) pausing all federal funding on the same day that the measure was scheduled to go into effect.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.