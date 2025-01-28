EMEA > CO2 transformed to renewable methane via solar energy -study

CO2 transformed to renewable methane via solar energy -study

Published 18:18 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:18 on January 28, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Researchers in Navarra, Spain are using the power of the sun to turn CO2 into methane – a possible substitute for natural gas.
Researchers in Navarra, Spain are using the power of the sun to turn CO2 into methane – a possible substitute for natural gas.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.