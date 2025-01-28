Americas > US carbon firm, Estonian project developer ink deal for first EU-based afforestation credits

US carbon firm, Estonian project developer ink deal for first EU-based afforestation credits

Published 19:35 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:35 on January 28, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A California-headquartered carbon solutions provider and an Estonian project developer announced Tuesday what they called the first-ever offtake agreement for afforestation credits from an EU-based project.
A California-headquartered carbon solutions provider and an Estonian project developer announced Tuesday what they called the first-ever offtake agreement for afforestation credits from an EU-based project.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.