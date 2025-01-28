Americas > ICE to launch new carbon registry platform, host ACR, ART credits

ICE to launch new carbon registry platform, host ACR, ART credits

Published 14:42 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:42 on January 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

The Intercontinental Exchange announced Tuesday it will launch a new digital platform in late 2025 to streamline carbon credit lifecycle management, with Winrock International’s Environmental Resources Trust (ERT) serving as its first partner.
