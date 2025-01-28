FEATURE: DAC startups seek to stand out by offering added benefits of water, electricity production
Published 16:09 on January 28, 2025 / Last updated at 16:09 on January 28, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, US, Voluntary
A couple of early-stage direct air capture startups seek to stand out from the pack by offering the added benefits of generating electricity in one case, and water in the other, alongside capturing CO2 from the air.
A couple of early-stage direct air capture startups seek to stand out from the pack by offering the added benefits of generating electricity in one case, and water in the other, alongside capturing CO2 from the air.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.