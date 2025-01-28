Americas > Brazilian Amazon deforestation drops 7% in 2024, degradation jumps -report

Brazilian Amazon deforestation drops 7% in 2024, degradation jumps -report

Published 01:36 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:36 on January 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

The Brazilian Amazon witnessed a 7% annual drop in the amount of deforested land in 2024, even as the area affected by degradation increased multiple times over, according to a report published Friday by a scientific research nonprofit.
