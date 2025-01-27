IDB, Brazilian development bank partner on $1 mln Amazon restoration initiative
Published 19:36 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 19:36 on January 27, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and Brazil's national development bank have signed a $1 million cooperation agreement to fund partnership projects aimed at restoring and sustainably managing public forests in the Amazon.
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and Brazil's national development bank have signed a $1 million cooperation agreement to fund partnership projects aimed at restoring and sustainably managing public forests in the Amazon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.