RGGI Market: RGAs soften amidst continued market uncertainty, lack of liquidity

Published 23:54 on January 27, 2025 / Last updated at 23:54 on January 27, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Chris Ward / Americas, US

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices began to soften last week amidst ongoing uncertainty around the Third Program Review and a lack of liquidity and demand, traders said.