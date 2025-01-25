California diesel sales decrease in October, while gasoline consumption rises
Published 01:13 on January 25, 2025 / Last updated at 01:13 on January 25, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
California diesel consumption in October declined month-on-month (MoM) following two months of gains, while gasoline volumes rose from September levels as retail gas prices decreased, state data published this week showed.
