US airlines to carry big demand for Phase 1 CORSIA credits, but participation up in the air

Published 16:30 on January 24, 2025 / Last updated at 16:31 on January 24, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The US stands to be the country with the largest demand from its airlines for Phase 1 of the UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), according to analyst forecasts, but there remains confusion over the impact on the scheme of President Donald Trump pulling the country out of the Paris Agreement.