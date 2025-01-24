Asia Pacific > Australian state commits almost A$120 mln to protect land, sea, and biodiversity

Australian state commits almost A$120 mln to protect land, sea, and biodiversity

Published 07:44 on January 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:44 on January 24, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity

Queensland’s newly elected conservative government on Friday promised A$117.84 million ($74.44 mln) for natural resource protection over the next four years.
Queensland’s newly elected conservative government on Friday promised A$117.84 million ($74.44 mln) for natural resource protection over the next four years.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.