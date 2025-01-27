Asia Pacific > China could see lower power sector emissions in 2025, but stimulus policy adds uncertainty

China could see lower power sector emissions in 2025, but stimulus policy adds uncertainty

Published 00:01 on January 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:52 on January 24, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Clean energy additions and slower industrial power demand growth may lead to a fall in China's emissions from the power sector this year, even though government's stimulus efforts could complicate the emissions outlook, according to a report published Monday.
Clean energy additions and slower industrial power demand growth may lead to a fall in China's emissions from the power sector this year, even though government's stimulus efforts could complicate the emissions outlook, according to a report published Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.