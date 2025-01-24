Carbon Taxes > UK urged to strengthen CCS policies with emitter storage obligations to meet net-zero goals

UK urged to strengthen CCS policies with emitter storage obligations to meet net-zero goals

Published 01:29 on January 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:29 on January 24, 2025  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, Voluntary

The UK must adopt a more robust policy framework to accelerate carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment and meet its legally binding net-zero emissions target by 2050, according to experts.
The UK must adopt a more robust policy framework to accelerate carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment and meet its legally binding net-zero emissions target by 2050, according to experts.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.