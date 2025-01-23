Americas > UK investment firm shrugs off Trump-US climate rollback

UK investment firm shrugs off Trump-US climate rollback

Published 23:30 on January 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:30 on January 23, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, International, US

A London-headquartered investment manager expects recent gutting of US climate policy won’t stop the world from pursuing renewable energy. 
A London-headquartered investment manager expects recent gutting of US climate policy won’t stop the world from pursuing renewable energy. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.