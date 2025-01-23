Americas > New York awards $1.2 mln to four hydrogen R&D projects

New York awards $1.2 mln to four hydrogen R&D projects

New York awarded on Thursday $1.2 million to four R&D projects to demonstrate new designs for clean hydrogen electrolysers.
