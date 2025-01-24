EMEA > BRIEFING: Switzerland rolls out ‘leading’ carbon removal target in Climate Act

BRIEFING: Switzerland rolls out ‘leading’ carbon removal target in Climate Act

Published 10:25 on January 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:25 on January 24, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Switzerland has set the carbon removal sector alight after bringing into force bold new climate legislation at the start of the year, offering millions in funding for carbon capture projects.
