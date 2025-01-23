Asia Pacific > 2024 ACCU issuance hits record high, but short of regulator forecast

2024 ACCU issuance hits record high, but short of regulator forecast

Published 05:32 on January 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:32 on January 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Last year saw some 18.78 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) issued to projects, a record high, but short of the 20 mln initially expected by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER), highlighting longer-term supply concerns.
Last year saw some 18.78 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) issued to projects, a record high, but short of the 20 mln initially expected by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER), highlighting longer-term supply concerns.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.