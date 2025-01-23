Asia Pacific > Indonesia signs MoU with ExxonMobil for CCS at planned plastics plant

Indonesia signs MoU with ExxonMobil for CCS at planned plastics plant

Published 05:41 on January 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:41 on January 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ExxonMobil this week to progress carbon capture and storage (CCS) work in tandem with a $10-billion petrochemical plant.
Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ExxonMobil this week to progress carbon capture and storage (CCS) work in tandem with a $10-billion petrochemical plant.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.