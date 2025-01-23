Asia Pacific > INTERVIEW: Environmental plantings ACCU project of choice for Safeguard facilities, CEFC head says

INTERVIEW: Environmental plantings ACCU project of choice for Safeguard facilities, CEFC head says

Published 01:23 on January 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:23 on January 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Compliance entities covered under the Safeguard Mechanism were the subject of focus behind the Clean Energy Finance Corporation’s (CEFC) decision to back environmental plantings projects, its head of natural capital told Carbon Pulse.
Compliance entities covered under the Safeguard Mechanism were the subject of focus behind the Clean Energy Finance Corporation’s (CEFC) decision to back environmental plantings projects, its head of natural capital told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.