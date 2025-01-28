FEATURE: ‘Avoided’ emissions confusion hangs over international carbon markets
Published 12:56 on January 28, 2025 / Last updated at 12:56 on January 28, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Competing understandings of ‘avoided’ emissions have proliferated across international carbon markets and the greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting landscape, perpetuating confusion over the term while sending mixed signals to prospective buyers of credits.
Competing understandings of ‘avoided’ emissions have proliferated across international carbon markets and the greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting landscape, perpetuating confusion over the term while sending mixed signals to prospective buyers of credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.