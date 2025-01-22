EMEA > Polish PM calls for review of EU Green Deal laws, delay of ETS2

Polish PM calls for review of EU Green Deal laws, delay of ETS2

Published 17:46 on January 22, 2025

Poland’s prime minister has blamed EU regulations for high energy prices and warned against introducing the bloc’s emission trading system for heating and transport (ETS2) in 2027, in a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.
