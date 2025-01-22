EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs snap winning streak as funds amass largest net long position in almost 3 years

Euro Markets: EUAs snap winning streak as funds amass largest net long position in almost 3 years

Published 17:16 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:25 on January 22, 2025

European carbon allowance prices weakened on Wednesday, snapping their record-equalling nine-day winning streak as the market appeared unable to shake off growing bearish sentiment, while the weekly Commitment of Traders data showed investment funds last week amassed their largest net long position in nearly three years.
