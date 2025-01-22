Danish firms partner on 500k-tonne BECCS facility near Copenhagen
Published 09:56 on January 22, 2025 / Last updated at 09:56 on January 22, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Voluntary
A Danish waste-to-energy company has partnered with a fund manager to build a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) site near Copenhagen that could generate carbon credits for corporate buyers, the two firms announced on Tuesday.
A Danish waste-to-energy company has partnered with a fund manager to build a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) site near Copenhagen that could generate carbon credits for corporate buyers, the two firms announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.