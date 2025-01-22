Verra releases CORSIA carbon credit label guidance
Published 09:10 on January 22, 2025 / Last updated at 09:10 on January 22, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon standard Verra has released a guidance document that provides instructions for how project developers can request labels for credits eligible under the UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).
