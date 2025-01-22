Americas > Verra releases CORSIA carbon credit label guidance

Verra releases CORSIA carbon credit label guidance

Published 09:10 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:10 on January 22, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon standard Verra has released a guidance document that provides instructions for how project developers can request labels for credits eligible under the UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).
Voluntary carbon standard Verra has released a guidance document that provides instructions for how project developers can request labels for credits eligible under the UN's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.