Australian oversight body explains the barring of beef herd management method

Published 07:59 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:59 on January 22, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s carbon market oversight body cited evidence and uncertainties that the beef herd management methodology no longer meets the offset integrity standards (OIS), as to why it advised against renewing the method.
