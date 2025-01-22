Asia Pacific > Australia’s CER opens consultation to ease audit burden for smaller ACCU developers

Australia’s CER opens consultation to ease audit burden for smaller ACCU developers

Published 05:37 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:37 on January 22, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) on Wednesday opened its draft Audit Thresholds Instrument 2025 for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) for consultation.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) on Wednesday opened its draft Audit Thresholds Instrument 2025 for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) for consultation.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.