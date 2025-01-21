Biodiversity > Replanet considers landscape-scale biodiversity credit measurements

Replanet considers landscape-scale biodiversity credit measurements

Published 16:12 on January 21, 2025

Project developer Replanet is considering how to make measuring biodiversity credits from landscape-scale initiatives of up to 300,000 hectares affordable, despite a lack of demand.
