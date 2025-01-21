Africa > Arab League signs MOU with Qatar-based centre to build Article 6 capacity -media

Arab League signs MOU with Qatar-based centre to build Article 6 capacity -media

Published 14:42 on January 21, 2025

The Arab League on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Qatari sustainability institution to enhance regional cooperation and build local capacity on carbon markets, according to reports in regional media.
