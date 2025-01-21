Arab League signs MOU with Qatar-based centre to build Article 6 capacity -media
Published 14:42 on January 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:42 on January 21, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Middle East, Paris Article 6
The Arab League on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Qatari sustainability institution to enhance regional cooperation and build local capacity on carbon markets, according to reports in regional media.
