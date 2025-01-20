US Federal Reserve, four Canadian banks withdraw from net-zero banking alliances

Published 22:55 on January 20, 2025 / Chris Ward

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it will be leaving the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) in the days leading up to President Donald Trump's return to the White House.