Major e-commerce platform inks two new carbon removal deals

Published 15:08 on January 20, 2025 / Last updated at 15:08 on January 20, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

An e-commerce platform has signed an agreement for 5,000 tonnes of enhanced rock weathering (ERW) credits with a company developing projects in the Global South, and a separate deal with Sweden-based biochar developer for an undisclosed amount of credits.