Tanzania to establish clean cooking energy fund linked to carbon trading -media

Published 14:36 on January 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:36 on January 20, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

Tanzania is finalising plans to establish a Clean Cooking Energy Fund aimed at subsidising cooking gas prices for low-income households, with financing tied to carbon credits, local media reported on Thursday.
