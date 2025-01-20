Carbon Taxes > INTERVIEW: EU could accept Article 6 credits for CBAM, ETS — if they’re strong enough, says ex-top official

INTERVIEW: EU could accept Article 6 credits for CBAM, ETS — if they’re strong enough, says ex-top official

Published 15:55 on January 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:55 on January 20, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6

The EU could accept international carbon units in its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), ETS, or ETS2 schemes — as long as the credits are of a high enough quality, according to a former top climate official. 
The EU could accept international carbon units in its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), ETS, or ETS2 schemes — as long as the credits are of a high enough quality, according to a former top climate official. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.