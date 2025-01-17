Americas > Verra flooded with suggestions on improving VCS Programme

Verra flooded with suggestions on improving VCS Programme

Published 15:27 on January 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:27 on January 17, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

Verra was inundated with comments from stakeholders in response to a wide ranging survey on the core concepts of its Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Programme, it revealed Friday.
Verra was inundated with comments from stakeholders in response to a wide ranging survey on the core concepts of its Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Programme, it revealed Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.