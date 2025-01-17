EMEA > New Austrian government to scrap climate bonus as part of budget cuts

New Austrian government to scrap climate bonus as part of budget cuts

Published 16:38 on January 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:38 on January 17, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Austria will abolish its climate bonus as part of a €6.4 billion budget cut announced Thursday by its new coalition government, which brings together centre-right and far-right parties.
