CARBON FORWARD MIDDLE EAST: Iraq steps up Article 6 push with project reviews, talk of ‘cooperative approaches’
Published 14:26 on January 17, 2025 / Last updated at 14:26 on January 17, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, International, Middle East, Paris Article 6
The Iraqi government has in recent weeks deliberated on cooperative approaches, a source familiar with the matter said Friday – just weeks after the country announced it had begun reviewing carbon project proposals to take the Paris Agreement from theory to practice.
