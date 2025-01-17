Americas > Shopify ends 2024 with $36.3 mln in carbon removal deals

Published 09:06 on January 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:06 on January 17, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

Shopify spent $36.3 million on carbon removal (CDR) in 2024, increasing its total commitment to $83.9 million, the e-commerce company announced on Thursday.
