Euro Markets: EUAs top significant level as speculative buyers continue to bolster prices, as UKAs weaken again

Published 17:29 on January 17, 2025 / Last updated at 17:29 on January 17, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European prices forged higher for a seventh consecutive day on Friday, breaching an important psychological level during the session before posting a 5.9% weekly gain as buyers kept control of the price action, while energy markets followed the strength in EUAs across the board but UKAs weakened again to their least since the market's record low a year ago.