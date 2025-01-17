PREVIEW: High hopes for Indonesian exchange’s first international carbon credit sale, but doubts raised over buyer interest
Published 06:06 on January 17, 2025 / Last updated at 06:06 on January 17, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Indonesia’s first international sale of carbon credits on its national exchange next week has been hailed as an exciting development for the country’s market, but observers have raised concerns that there could be a lack of interested buyers for a multitude of reasons.
Indonesia’s first international sale of carbon credits on its national exchange next week has been hailed as an exciting development for the country’s market, but observers have raised concerns that there could be a lack of interested buyers for a multitude of reasons.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.