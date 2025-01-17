EMEA > Switzerland commits millions for carbon removal projects

Switzerland commits millions for carbon removal projects

Published 05:06 on January 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:06 on January 17, 2025  / /  EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary

Switzerland has opened a funding round worth CHF 100 million (€106 mln) to develop carbon removal projects in the country, the government announced Thursday.
