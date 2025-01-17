EMEA > UK decarbonisation plan wards off threat from dwindling Norwegian gas supply

UK decarbonisation plan wards off threat from dwindling Norwegian gas supply

The UK’s drive to decarbonise most of its electricity grid by 2030 has been given added impetus after Norway, a main fossil fuel exporter to the UK, warned that production will start declining before the end of the decade.
