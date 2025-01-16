Americas > Environmental group drops lawsuit over $1 bln DOE loan to California nuclear plant

Environmental group drops lawsuit over $1 bln DOE loan to California nuclear plant

Published 18:55 on January 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:55 on January 16, 2025  / /  Americas, US

An environmental group suing the US DOE over a $1 billion loan to a nuclear plant voluntarily dropped the case Wednesday, saying that recent legislation by the state of California rendered the case moot.
An environmental group suing the US DOE over a $1 billion loan to a nuclear plant voluntarily dropped the case Wednesday, saying that recent legislation by the state of California rendered the case moot.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.