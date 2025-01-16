Asia Pacific > Thai bourse to operate carbon market, SEC chief says

Thai bourse to operate carbon market, SEC chief says

Published 10:42 on January 16, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:42 on January 16, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief said this week that the nation’s bourse will introduce carbon trading in a bid to gain experience and boost liquidity.
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief said this week that the nation’s bourse will introduce carbon trading in a bid to gain experience and boost liquidity.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.